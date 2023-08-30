California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Andersons worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $7,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Andersons by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. Stephens upped their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $79,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,743.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,518,312. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andersons Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

