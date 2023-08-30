California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,882,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,535,000 after buying an additional 42,516 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,805,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,651,000 after buying an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after buying an additional 1,145,253 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,843 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,011,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,910.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

