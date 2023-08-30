California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

