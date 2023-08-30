California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cars.com worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cars.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $845,744. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.91. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cars.com

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.