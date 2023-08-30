California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,386,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $240,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.85%. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

