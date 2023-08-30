California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sabre worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $737.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,767,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,932,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,767,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,932,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

