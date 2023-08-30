California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $127,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,079,845.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $1,348,085. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.