California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TCBK stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.57. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.