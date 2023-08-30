California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.