California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of RadNet worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 19.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,418.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,418.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,700 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Trading Up 2.9 %

RDNT stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.67 and a beta of 1.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

