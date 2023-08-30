California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 562,931 shares of company stock worth $24,451,721. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $53.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

