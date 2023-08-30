California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cannae worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cannae by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

