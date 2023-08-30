California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Par Pacific worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.