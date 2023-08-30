California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Veradigm worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Veradigm Stock Down 0.1 %

Veradigm stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

