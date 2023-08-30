California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Expro Group worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 653,751 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after acquiring an additional 551,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,738 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $8,520,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expro Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after buying an additional 448,772 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $305,293,226.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,370,000 shares of company stock worth $41,427,650. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of 1.11. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $396.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.91 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPRO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

