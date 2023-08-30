California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.77. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.94%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

