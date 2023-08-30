California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

