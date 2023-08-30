California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Avanos Medical worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,964,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 175,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.33 million, a PE ratio of -27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

