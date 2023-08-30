California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Middlesex Water worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 137,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

