California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of NV5 Global worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 142,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NVEE opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $222.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,840 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

