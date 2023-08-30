California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Apollo Medical worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $5,312,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $348.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

