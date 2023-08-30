California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

