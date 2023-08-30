California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,648.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,648.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $3,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 807,003 shares of company stock worth $27,930,911 in the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

