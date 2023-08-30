California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Marten Transport worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

