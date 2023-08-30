California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after acquiring an additional 167,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 567,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 330,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 214.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.