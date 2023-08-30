California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,956 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of TTM Technologies worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,965,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,683,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,663,000 after purchasing an additional 275,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,636.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,163 shares of company stock valued at $845,908. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

