California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,282 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Payoneer Global worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 726,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $97,727.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $97,727.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

