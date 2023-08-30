California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,660 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $294,611.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RAMP opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

