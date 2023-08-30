California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 279 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of City worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in City by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

