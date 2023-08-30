California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 310 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Stock Down 1.6 %

WMK opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Weis Markets

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.