California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 314 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $50,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE NNI opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.05%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

