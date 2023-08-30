California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,741 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CommScope worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $714.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 27,400 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,400 shares of company stock worth $204,710. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

