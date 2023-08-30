California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,818 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Chimera Investment worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $10,395,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Chimera Investment by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 439,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -248.28%.

Chimera Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.