California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 410 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of XPEL worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,419,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $48,270.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,419,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,881 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

