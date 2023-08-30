California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 410 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of XPEL worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XPEL opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,419,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $48,270.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,419,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,881 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
