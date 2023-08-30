California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 467 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Palomar worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,007,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,327,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

