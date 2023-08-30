California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 597 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Everbridge worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $496,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $302,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $850,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Everbridge stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $974.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at $388,399.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everbridge

About Everbridge

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.