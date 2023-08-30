California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 676 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.10. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.