California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 719 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of LTC opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

