California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 727 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Kforce worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,349,000 after buying an additional 120,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kforce by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 579,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 107,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Kforce had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

