California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 728 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Atlanta Braves worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRK opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on BATRK

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.