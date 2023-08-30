California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 747 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HMN opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.