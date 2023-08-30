California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 780 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

