California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 789 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

