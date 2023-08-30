California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 819 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Q2 worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 475,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

