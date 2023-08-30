California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 895 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Arvinas worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.74. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

