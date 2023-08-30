California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Upwork worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Upwork by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,840,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd grew its position in Upwork by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 532,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. grew its position in Upwork by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,678 shares of company stock valued at $604,270 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

