California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of St. Joe worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 114,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $12,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,586,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,112,075.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,855,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,938,939. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.29.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

