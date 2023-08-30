California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock valued at $54,622,379 over the last three months. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ BBIO opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.94.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
