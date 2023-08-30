California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Enova International worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Enova International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.55 million. Enova International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

