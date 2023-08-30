Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

